Gone too soon – Former Chesterfield players pay heartfelt tributes to Jordan ‘Sinbad’ Sinnott

Tributes to former Chesterfield FC footballer Jordan Sinnott have poured in after he was tragically killed in a serious assault.

Former Chesterfield players took to Twitter to express their sadness over the loss of Mr Sinnott, who was fondly known as 'Sinbad' and described the sudden demise of the Matlock Town FC player as "devastating".

Former Chesterfield player Jordan Sinnott has passed away at the age of 25.

The manager of Chesterfield FC, John Pemberton said: "On behalf of everyone connected to our fantastic club, we are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jordan Sinnott. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and everyone connected to him."

Peterborough United midfielder, Louis Reed who had played for Chesterfield previously said he was gutted to hear the news about his former teammate.

"Top guy who always had a smile on his face. RIP Sinbad," he said.

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper and former Chesterfield player Aaron Ramsdale said: "Everything I said before still stands! We've lost a special one. Sinbad, I love you man. Rest easy, big fella!"

Former teammate Laurence Maguire said he was "lost for words".

"Absolutely heartbreaking things like this can happen to such a nice and genuine guy. RIP mate," he said.

The 25-year-old died in hospital at just after 7pm on Saturday night, following reports of a serious assault in Retford town centre at about 11.25pm on Friday.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

A 27-year old man who was arrested shortly after the incident remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries into both incidents.

Mr Sinnott played for Chesterfield in the 2017/18 season before moving on to Alfreton Town and then Matlock Town.

Both Matlock Town and Alfreton Town called off their matches on Saturday afternoon.

Other football clubs have also paid their tributes and expressed their condolences over Mr Sinnott’s death.