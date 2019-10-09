‘Good progress’ being made on restoring gas supplies to 900 homes and businesses in Derbyshire town

The number of homes and businesses in a Derbyshire town currently without gas has been recalculated to 931 after initial fears it was 1,500.

Gas distribution company Cadent said last night that ‘good progress’ is being made in restoring homes and businesses with gas supplies.

The problem was caused on Tuesday evening when a large amount of water from a burst water main entered the local gas mains network.

A Cadent spokesperson said: “We have now been able to gain access to 80 per cent of homes and businesses known to be affected, confirming the gas supply to each is turned off at the meter.

“We are appealing for your help in reaching the remaining 20 per cent. Please arrange for someone to be at home or make arrangements to enable us to access your property. Please do not turn off your own gas supply unless you are advised to do so by Cadent.

“Having now visited - some twice - each of the 1,500 properties initially thought to be affected, we can now confirm that the actual number experiencing no gas is 931.”

If you or your neighbour need assistance and are elderly, chronically sick, have very young children, are recovering from a hospital stay, have a terminal illness, have a disability or are registered on the Priority Services Register, call Cadent on 0345 835 1111 to make necessary arrangements.

A customer centre has been set up at Wirksworth Town Hall on Coldwell Street.