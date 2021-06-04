Grand Pavilion needs helping hands

Could you spare a day for some DIY?

The charity which maintains the building was thrown a funding lifeline by the Arts Council during lockdown, which has allowed for some major renovations in the main hall but added another complication to the venue’s post-lockdown reopening.

But this week, a spokesperson for the venue dared to put a tentative timeline on the return of audiences.

They said: “We are hoping to re-open our main hall in August – no specific date yet. That means we hope to have events, and happenings back on at the Grand Pavilion on a regular basis.

The Grand Pavilion's main hall could reopen in August.

“We'd love to open sooner but things are still a little uncertain and we have way too much to do. When we do open we hope you will come back and support us.”

Tickets are already on sale for the return of tribute act Floyd in the Flesh on Saturday, August 7, but there is a lot to resolve before they take can take the stage for certain.

For the best possible chance of being ready, the charity is hosting two DIY volunteer weekends, June 12-13, and July 10-11.

The spokesperson said: “Can you sand, paint, fill and fix? Can you spare a day to help us? We have a range of small but essential jobs to do and not enough people. We would love you to join us, we will provide drinks and lunch, plus you'll get a VIP invite to our special re-launch event.”