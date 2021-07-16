Gullivers team raise more than £4k for hospice with 'giant' walk

The Gulliver’s team on their fundraising walk for Bluebell Wood.

The team of 21 fundraisers from all four of Gulliver’s UK parks took on the One Giant Leap challenge, walking from Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath to their newest theme park Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, to raise vital funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield.

The 25-mile, nine hour adventure was also a way for the Gulliver’s team to come together and mark the one-year anniversary of when Gulliver’s Valley opened in July 2020.

In addition, Gulliver’s donated £1 from every Gully Town Tots ticket sold in the week of the walk (12-16 July) to Bluebell Wood.

So far, the team has raised £4,152 with donations still coming in.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort, said: “Our wonderful walking team made up of employees from all four Gulliver’s Parks walked from Gulliver’s Kingdom to Gulliver’s Valley to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which is a fantastic charity.

“We know what a difference Bluebell Wood makes to the lives of families who need their care and support and that kept us going throughout the day. We were so pleased to raise this amazing amount of money to support this fantastic charity and want to thank everyone who supported us.”

The walkers left Gulliver's Kingdom at 8.15am and arrived nine hours later at Gulliver's Valley at 5.15pm.

Added Dean: “It was such a wonderful opportunity for our teams to get together to help support a local charity, and to mark the first year of Gulliver’s Valley being open for business. It’s been a year like no other so we were really excited to be able to do this to support Bluebell Wood. Thanks also to Guide My Walk Ltd who helped plan our route and guide us on the day!”

Chris Edwards, from Guide My Walk Ltd, said: “What a pleasure to spend a day with Gulliver’s for such an amazing cause. They were a really strong team with great camaraderie, and it was lovely to play a small part in getting them over that finish line! Well done to them all.”

Jason Gossop, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Gulliver’s team chose to fundraise for us and took on this nine-hour challenge – what a team!

“Support from local businesses like Gulliver’s is incredibly important in helping us to make magical memories with families in the precious time they have together.

“We’d like to thank the intrepid team for their One Giant Leap and raising this fantastic amount of money which will make such a difference to us. We’re looking forward to continuing working closely with them in the future.”

To sponsor the Gulliver’s team please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/agiantleap

For further information about Gulliver’s Valley visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/.