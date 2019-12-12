Happy ending for 'badger baiting' dog found abandoned and badly injured in Derbyshire

Christmas has come early for a pooch found abandoned with ‘horrendous’ injuries after being put into a sett by suspected badger baiters in Derbyshire.

The red Patterdale terrier was found in the Chinley area in September this year, after two men were seen digging at the side of an active sett.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We never found the owner or the person who were suspected to have been badger baiting at the sett.

“But the dog did have a microchip in his neck. Interestingly, the micro chip was a Hungarian chip registered to the National Veterinary Service in Hungary.

“The chip wasn’t registered to any individual person.”

Police went on to confirm that the little Patterdale has made a full recovery.

In fact, he’s been successfully re-homed by a family who ‘adore him’ just in time for Christmas.