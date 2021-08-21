Heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Derbyshire, Met Office warns

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ alert for rain is valid in the county between noon today and 6am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and evening.

Stay safe!

“Many parts will miss these, but some torrential downpours are likely in a few places, bringing around 20mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40mm in a couple of hours.

“Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations.”