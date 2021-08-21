Heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Derbyshire, Met Office warns

Weather experts are warning of heavy rain in Derbyshire which could cause flooding in some areas.

By Michael Broomhead
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 11:25 am

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ alert for rain is valid in the county between noon today and 6am tomorrow.

MORE: Mission Impossible 7: Video shows train falling off Derbyshire’s Darlton Quarry as filming takes place for Tom Cruise blockbuster

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and evening.

Stay safe!

“Many parts will miss these, but some torrential downpours are likely in a few places, bringing around 20mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40mm in a couple of hours.

“Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations.”

MORE: Man attacked in his Derbyshire home

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions