Here is where to go for the finest ice cream in Derbyshire

Whether you want to sit indoors and sample a mouth-watering dessert, enjoy a takeaway cone or tub or carry off a carton to eat at home later, there are plenty of outlets to choose from.
Here are some of the best that the county offers….
1. Matlock Meadows, Matlock
Sit in the parlour and take your pick of the Italian-style ice creams produced on the Dakin family farm at Snitterton Road, Matlock.
2. Fredericks of Chesterfield Gelateria, Chesterfield
Located in Queens Park, Chesterfield, Fredericks Gelato offers a range of tempting treats for the ice-cream connoisseur. Fredericks have been crafting gelato for more than 100 years.
3. Smiths Creamland Ices, Clay Cross
This award-winning business, run by the Manfredi family, offers nine flavours of ice cream for customers to choose from on High Street, Clay Cross. The family have been making ice cream for more than 60 years.
4. Tagg Lane Dairy, near Monyash, Bakewell
Take a seat in the ice cream parlour and tuck into a sundae made with artisan gelato featuring fresh fruit flavours or award winning chocolate.
