Here's what the weather has in store as we start the weekend

Here is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, September 21).

It will be another fine day with long periods of warm sunshine, though becoming hazy later.

However, it will be windy over the Peak District and along the coast, and breezy elsewhere.

Cool along the coast, otherwise warm or locally warm.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight will start dry and clear.

Then cloud will gradually increase from the west, bringing the chance of a few heavy showers later tonight, although many places will remain dry.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.