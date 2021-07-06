House building in Derbyshire Dales at record levels

There has been a surge in housebuilding in the Derbyshire Dales

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows work was completed on 90 homes in the area between January and March – the highest number for the quarter since records began in 2005.

Building work also began on a further 40 homes over the period.

Across England, 49,470 homes were completed in the first quarter of the year – the highest number for any quarter in more than 20 years and a 4% increase compared to the last three months of 2020.

During the same period, work began on 46,010 homes – a 7% increase on the previous quarter.

The Home Builders Federation says demand for new build homes is extremely strong nationally, and wants to see the Government continuing to invest.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman, said: "The industry is looking to deliver further increases in supply that have seen output double in recent years.

"As well as addressing the social need for more housing, increasing supply creates jobs, generates investment in local economies and delivers improvements to infrastructure and amenities that benefits both new and existing residents.