How you can get a free pint in Greene King pubs in Derbyshire to celebrate start of Euros tournament
Pubs across Derbyshire are offering a free pint to every customer to celebrate the Euros.
Greene King will be giving a pint of Ice Breaker, their own pale ale brew, to visitors on June 11.
It is to celebrate the first day of the Euros football tournament.
More than 1,000 Greene King pubs are taking part.
In Derbyshire, you can get a free pint at the following venues:
Donkey Derby, Chesterfield
Lodge, Alvaston
Nags Head, Mickleove
Sir John Warren, Ilkeston
Smithy Pond, Wingerworth
Merlin, Pride Park
Paddock, Breadsall
Old Club House, Buxton
Bonnie Prince, Chellaston
Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam
Mundy Arms, Marlpool
Tall Chimney, Swadlincote
Chequers, Coal Aston
To claim your free drink, say the words 'your home of pub sport' to bar staff.
Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale – bursting with fruity hop characters.”