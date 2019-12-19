How you can see Santa flying home in the sky above Sheffield on Christmas Day morning

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and this year will be extra special, because you will be able to see Santa flying home across South Yorkshire and the Midlands on Christmas Day morning.

Santa’s sleigh will be clearly visible in the skies above the region early on the morning of December 25, although some people will claim that bright light in the sky is actually the International Space Station.

Here's how you can spot Santa

And as long as the skies are clear, you and your little ones may be able to see the ‘sleigh' flying over our area on Christmas Day morning.

It will mean a bit of an early start - but no doubt you'll be up with the kids anyway.

The ‘sleigh’ will be visible for four minutes from 6.53am – as long as you are looking in the right place.

You will be looking for a shining light, which looks like a moving star and will travel across the sky on the way back to the North Pole.

Of course this all depends on the weather and the sky being clear, but you've got more chance to catch it than last year when it its visibility window was just two minutes.

You will also the able to see Santa on Christmas Eve too – at 6.07am and 7.42am and if you are up even earlier on Christmas Day, at 5.20am.

In fact, because Santa is so busy all year round, here’s all the places you can spot him.

