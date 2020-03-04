Huge display of football shirts greets mourners at funeral of footballer Jordan Sinnott

The world of football has paid tribute to Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott with a huge display of football shirts at his funeral at Bradford City’s Valley Parade stadium.

Family, friends and football supporters were welcome to the service with a display of 840 football shirts from clubs across the UK, Europe and beyond from people who responded to an appeal to honour the 25-year-old Bradford-born footballer's memory.

Footballer Jordan Sinnott. (Photo: SWNS).

Among them were an England shirt signed by manager Gareth Southgate as well as dozens of Premier League and EFL clubs each with the wording 'Sinnott 25' on the back.

And there were also 10 shirts from the teams Jordan had played for from Shipley and Guiseley AFC Juniors through Huddersfield and Halifax to Alfreton and Matlock.

Paying tribute to Jordan before the event, his brother Tom said he had been bowled over by the response of the football family around the world.

He said: "It's an unbelievable tribute.

Shirts bearing the footballer's name poured in from around the world. (Photo: SWNS).

"It took me back just actually seeing them all.

"Everyone said he hadn't had a bad bone in his body. Even as brothers, we never fought and never argued."

Some of the shirts were sent from far-flung locations such as Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, the Philippines and even the Chagos Archipelago, a string of islands in the Indian Ocean.

Jordan, a former Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield midfielder, died on January 25, following an alleged assault in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

The collection also includes cricket, basketball and American football outfits. (Photo: SWNS).

Jordan, whose father Lee starred for Bradford City and Huddersfield Town, was playing on loan for non-league Matlock Town before his death.

After the funeral the Sinnott family, including dad Lee who made 173 appearances for Bradford, will donate the shirts to Sport Relief with some of those which have been signed to be auctioned at a date to be set.

HGV driver Tom said: "We want Jord's memory to live on and see this is a brilliant way of doing it.

"To have people around the world with the Sinnott name on their back would make our whole family very proud."

Hundreds of clubs paid tribute to Matlock's Jordan Sinnott. (Photo: SWNS).

The shirts will be raffled to raise money for Sport Relief. (Photo: SWNS).

The multi coloured display took two days to put up. (Photo: SWNS).