Hundreds of EU citizens in Derbyshire Dales apply to stay after Brexit

Hundreds of European Union (EU) citizens in the Derbyshire Dales have applied to live and work in the UK after Brexit, according to Home Office figures.

The government’s Settlement Scheme allows resident EU and Swiss citizens, plus those from European Economic Area countries, such as Norway, to apply to remain in the UK.

The figures show that 370 applications were made in the Derbyshire Dales up to the end of last year, of which 340 were finalised.

Of those 340, 270 applicants were granted settled status, meaning they have a permanent right to stay in the UK.

A further 60 were handed pre-settled status, which gives them permission to keep living in the country and the chance to re-apply after five years.

Fewer than ten applications were refused, withdrawn, voided or found to be invalid.

Of the applications in the Derbyshire Dales, Polish nationals completed 150 of them.

Other common places of origin were Germany (30), Bulgaria (20), France (20) and Italy (20).

Eight per cent of applications were from under-18s, while a further eight per cent were from people aged 65 and over.

Across the country as a whole, more than three million EU citizens made applications post-Brexit, and more than 2.7 million have been allowed to stay.

The government hailed the process a success, with Home Secretary Priti Patel saying it would enable “EU citizens to evidence their rights for decades to come”.

However, the3million, a campaign group for EU citizens’ rights, said it still added up to disaster for thousands of people, including those who haven’t applied, were discouraged from doing so or who were refused unlawfully.

Maike Bohn, co-founder of the group, said: “Just a small percentage of individuals falling through the cracks means misery for tens of thousands, perhaps even hundreds of thousands.

“These people will face the full force of the hostile environment, and the government has so far avoided to say how it will handle those cases.”