Hundreds of runners take on steam train in unique race to Matlock

The seven-mile ‘Peak Rail 7 - Runner versus Train’ race along the Derwent Valley, was run from Rowsley to Matlock and back.

The race was won by Shaun Bott (38) and Caroline Brock (37), both comfortably beating the train,

They met on the start line and crossed the finishing line together holding hands.

Determined not to be overtaken by the train in the last 200 yards of the race, many runners are photographed sprinting for the finish line.

The race is organised by Matlock Athletic Club.

1. Runner versus Train The train in full flight.

2. The winnners! Shaun Bott (38) and Caroline Brock (37), who met on the start line crossed the finishing line together holding hands.

3. Full steam ahead The race was run from near Rowsley to Matlock and back.

4. Stunning sight The train gets up to speed on the route along the Derwent Valley, Derbyshire