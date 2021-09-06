Hundreds of runners take on steam train in unique race to Matlock

The seven-mile ‘Peak Rail 7 - Runner versus Train’ race along the Derwent Valley, was run from Rowsley to Matlock and back.
The race was won by Shaun Bott (38) and Caroline Brock (37), both comfortably beating the train,
They met on the start line and crossed the finishing line together holding hands.
Determined not to be overtaken by the train in the last 200 yards of the race, many runners are photographed sprinting for the finish line.
The race is organised by Matlock Athletic Club.
Page 1 of 2