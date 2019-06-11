Hundreds set to take part in Breast Cancer Care's Chatsworth Pink Ribbon Walk this weekend

Hundreds of people will take part in Breast Cancer Care’s Chatsworth Pink Ribbon Walk on Saturday.

Women and men will be taking part in 10 and 20 mile walks around the Peak District, starting and finishing at Chatsworth.

Funds raised will help Breast Cancer Care find ways to prevent the disease, develop new treatments and support people with the physical and emotional impact of breast cancer.

Online registration has now closed but those who want to take part can still sign up at the registration stand on the day – arrive at 8am for the 20 mile walk or 10.30am for the 10 mile walk.

Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbon Walk manager, Preena Mistry, said: “We are so looking forward to seeing everyone at the Chatsworth Pink Ribbon Walk on Saturday.

“Hundreds of people have signed up already and those who haven’t registered yet can still do so on the day. Together, we can provide support for today and hope for the future.”

Those taking part will receive a hot meal, massage and medal after completing the route.

The walkers at this year’s event, including women who have had breast cancer, are set to raise over £135,000 for women, men, family and friends affected by the disease.

Walkers will be invited to write a personal message on a ribbon, which can be added to the display of ribbons at the end of the walk, and will also receive a celebratory medal at the finish.

Preena added: “Our display of ribbons is home to 15 years’ worth of messages of love and support. We hold on to every single one and we can’t wait for you to add yours.”

Every year, around 62,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK.

The Pink Ribbon Walk registration fee is £20. For more information about the event, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk/ribbonwalk.