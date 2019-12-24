Hunt saboteurs film pack of hounds tearing body of fox apart in Derbyshire after 'trail through grounds of Chatsworth House'

Animal hunt saboteurs have released horrific footage of a pack of hounds tearing the body of a fox apart after a trail hunt which they claim went through the Chatsworth estate.

West Yorkshire Hunt Saboteurs (WYHS) say the fox was chased through the grounds of Chatsworth House, the Peak District home of the Duke of Devonshire.

Hunt saboteurs say there was no attempt to call off the hounds.

In the video, which we have chosen not to use, saboteurs are seen trying to wrestle the remains of the fox from a large pack of hounds.

A WYHS spokesperson said: “On December 17 saboteurs from West Yorkshire, Sheffield and Lincoln travelled to Two Dales, near Matlock, to disrupt a meet of the Barlow Hunt, at Sydnope Hall Farm.

“After hunting through the grounds of Chatsworth House, the hunt picked up on a fox in woodland at Hunger Hills, near Holymoorside.

“After roughly half an hour of sabs attempting to call the hounds off they eventually caught it, and so we then headed in to retrieve the body.

“After finally managing to wrestle it from the jaws of the hounds, a masked up terrier man then attempted to take the body from us.”

They claim there was no attempt to call off the hounds.

The Derbyshire Rural Police Team posted on Facebook: 'We have been made aware through various channels that an incident occured whereby a fox was killed near Matlock.

“We understand that there may be video footage of the event and would urge anyone who is in possession of it to contact the police.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We were made aware that a number of saboteur groups may have been in attendance and may have video footage of the incident.

“To properly pursue any prosecution, we need to gather as much evidence as we can and that is why we have appealed directly to those groups.”

A spokesperson for Chatsworth Estate said: “We do not condone any form of illegal activity, and would never permit any such activity on the Chatsworth Estate.

“We can confirm that the police have been made aware of the situation.”

The hunt has not responded to our request for a comment.