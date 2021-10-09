‘I can’t believe you’re gone’: Wife of Derbyshire man Joshua Jones pays tribute to love of her life

Joshua, 29, of Matlock, went missing on December 12, 2020.

His body was found by a member of the public in a secluded part of Clough Woods, near Birchover, on Sunday afternoon.

Joshua’s wife Talia has now issued a touching tribute and given us permission to share it with our readers.

Derbyshire man Joshua Jones has been described by his wife Talia as 'the most wonderful' person.

"Josh was, and is, the most wonderful, thoughtful, caring, amazing, compassionate, funny, intelligent, handsome gentleman I have ever met,” she said.

“It was a privilege to be chosen as his wife and the mother to his beautiful son.

“Words cannot explain how utterly broken we all are that he is gone.

“My heart will belong to you Josh, forever.

“I love you to the moon and back my handsome Mr Jones.

“I pray you have the peace you were looking for.

“I can't believe you are gone.”

All this week, people of Derbyshire have been paying tribute to Joshua and sending their condolences to his loved ones.

Many residents helped in the search for him over the last 10 months.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said the force’s thoughts are with Joshua’s family.

“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and we are preparing a file for the coroner,” they added.