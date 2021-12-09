Inquest held into death of Derbyshire cyclist who ‘lived life to the full’

Stephen Littlewood, of Back Lane, Darley Moor, died on the A619 Chesterfield Road near to Baslow on September 25.

The 58-year-old’s inquest took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Matthew Kewley, assistant coroner, said: “Mr Littlewood was riding his bicycle when he attempted a manoeuvre.

Cyclist Stephen Littlewood sadly died in a crash in Derbyshire.

“Mr Littlewood fell from his bicycle which caused injuries which led to his death.”

He concluded that Mr Littlewood’s death was an accident.

After Mr Littlewood died, his wife, Shelley, and daughters, Victoria and Francesca, paid tribute to the civil structural engineer.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Stephen, a loving father and husband,” they said.

“He lived life to the full, making a great impression on everyone he met.

“He will be missed by many and we are comforted knowing he died doing the sport he loved.