Journeys could take up to three times longer today - the RAC has warned

Drivers heading out for the Easter getaway today should prepare for long delays as the RAC warn journeys could take three times longer than normal

It is thought that about 4.4million people will take to the roads today for a weekend break and the he RAC predict with the worst jams will happen between 11am and 4.30pm.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures could soar to a a sizzling 25 degrees by Sunday - with the long weekend seeing some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

The record temperature for Easter Sunday in the UK since Met Office records began in 1841 was 77.54F (25.3C) in Solent, Hampshire in April 2011.

AA president Edmund King has warned drivers should 'expect delays' and allow plenty of extra time.