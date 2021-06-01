Joy as vaccine site is finally opened in Matlock

Matlock Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Cruise, is a St John’s Ambulance volunteer vaccinator

Residents have been left to question for months why many are being forced to travel out of town for their vaccine.

Sites such as Hathersage Pharmacy and hospital sites in Bakewell and Ashbourne offer appointments – but the district’s largest population centre has long been left without a centre of its own.

Now, Matlock now has a vaccination centre based at Matlock Town Football Club.

Cllr Steve Flitter, Leader of Matlock Town Council, recommended the football club as an “excellent” location within the town.

Fellow councillor and Matlock Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Cruise, is a St John’s Ambulance volunteer vaccinator – and this Saturday it was a home fixture as Cllr Cruise was vaccinating at Matlock Town FC.

Cllr Cruise said: “The pandemic has been challenging for so many people. It is a privilege to be a volunteer vaccinator and the training and support from the St John Ambulance has been first class.

"It’s great seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they have had the jab - it fills people with optimism and hope after a very trying year.

“Vaccinating local people at the Matlock vaccination centre had a special significance for me. Please remember getting vaccinated is essential to defeat Covid so when it’s your turn make sure to book your slot.”

To book your Covid vaccine visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-

vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Matlock Town Council has been hosting the town’s Covid Community Testing Centre at the Imperial Rooms since April and continues to do so.

Up to May 21 there have been 1,742 tests carried out at the Imperial Rooms and 2,955 at County Hall in Matlock which have identified less than 10 cases.

For more information about Covid Communtiy Testing, for those without symptoms, visit:https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/social-health/health-and-wellbeing/health-protection/disease-