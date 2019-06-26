Lancaster bomber to fly over Derbyshire town

An historic aircraft from the Second World War is set to fly over a Derbyshire town.

A Lancaster bomber is set to delight crowds as it takes to the skies as part of the Ilkeston Heritage and Classic Vehicle Show 2019.

There are now only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.

The event is taking place on August 11 when a wide range of classic cars, motorbikes, buses, lorries and steam engines will be displayed on the Market Place, Town Hall car park, Pimlico and surrounding areas.

No specific timings have yet been announced for the flypast, but details will be released by show organisers the Erewash Partnership on social media closer to the time.

The show, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free for spectators to attend, but vehicles must be booked in advance. To book, click here.

More than 7,300 Lancaster bombers were built during the Second World War but most were scrapped in the years after 1945.

The video, captured by Jamie Barker, shows a Lancaster flying over Chesterfield in August 2018.