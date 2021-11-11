Letter: Can you help in search for football information?

After returning home from the Army (March 1957) he played for Matlock Town FC (for six years) then moved back to Belper Town.

As a family, we only have one football programme from his time as a player. We would very much appreciate if anyone has any photos, write-ups which they would be happy to share with us.

If anyone is able to help us, please email [email protected] or [email protected] and details can be forwarded on to us. Thanks.

Lisa Mitra

Derbyshire

