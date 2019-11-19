List of Derbyshire General Election candidates

Derbyshire residents are preparing to vote in the third General Election in four years next month.
Polls will close at 10pm on December 12.
Here is a list of candidates standing in constituencies in JPIMedia's Derbyshire circulation area:
Chesterfield
Emily Coy, Liberal Democrats
John Daramy, Independent
Leigh Higgins, Conservative Party
Neil Jackson, Green Party
Toby Perkins, Labour Party
John Scotting, Brexit Party
North East Derbyshire
Frank Adlington-Stringer, Green Party
Chris Peace, Labour Party
Lee Rowley, Conservative Party
Ross Shipman, Liberal Democrats
Bolsover
Mark Fletcher, Conservative Party
David Hancock, Liberal Democrats
Kevin Harper, Brexit Party
Natalie Hoy, Independent
David Kesteven, Green Party
Denns Skinner, Labour Party
Ross Walker , Independent
Amber Valley
Nigel Mills, Conservative Party
Lian Pizzey, Green Party
Kate Smith, Liberal Democrats
Adam Thompson, Labour Party
Erewash
James Archer, Liberal Democrats
Catherine Atkinson, Labour Party
Des Ball, Independent
Roy Dunn, Independent
Brent Poland, Green Party
Richard Shaw, Independent
Maggie Throup, Conservative Party
Mid-Derbyshire
Felix Dodds, Liberal Democrats
Pauline Latham, Conservative Party
Sue Macfarlane, Green Party
Emma Monkman, Labour Party
High Peak
Ruth George, Labour Party
Alan Graves, Brexit Party
Robert Hodgetts-Haley, Green Party
Robert Largan, Conservative Party
David Lomax, Liberal Democrats
Derbyshire Dales
Matt Buckler, Green Party
Robert Court, Liberal Democrats
Sarah Dines, Conservative
Clare Raw, Labour
For more details about the election - including how to register to vote and how to apply for a postal vote - visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote