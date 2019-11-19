List of Derbyshire General Election candidates

Derbyshire residents are preparing to vote in the third General Election in four years next month.

Polls will close at 10pm on December 12.

The General Election will take place in just under a month.

Here is a list of candidates standing in constituencies in JPIMedia's Derbyshire circulation area:

Chesterfield

Emily Coy, Liberal Democrats

John Daramy, Independent

Leigh Higgins, Conservative Party

Neil Jackson, Green Party

Toby Perkins, Labour Party

John Scotting, Brexit Party

North East Derbyshire

Frank Adlington-Stringer, Green Party

Chris Peace, Labour Party

Lee Rowley, Conservative Party

Ross Shipman, Liberal Democrats

Bolsover

Mark Fletcher, Conservative Party

David Hancock, Liberal Democrats

Kevin Harper, Brexit Party

Natalie Hoy, Independent

David Kesteven, Green Party

Denns Skinner, Labour Party

Ross Walker , Independent

Amber Valley

Nigel Mills, Conservative Party

Lian Pizzey, Green Party

Kate Smith, Liberal Democrats

Adam Thompson, Labour Party

Erewash

James Archer, Liberal Democrats

Catherine Atkinson, Labour Party

Des Ball, Independent

Roy Dunn, Independent

Brent Poland, Green Party

Richard Shaw, Independent

Maggie Throup, Conservative Party

Mid-Derbyshire

Felix Dodds, Liberal Democrats

Pauline Latham, Conservative Party

Sue Macfarlane, Green Party

Emma Monkman, Labour Party

High Peak

Ruth George, Labour Party

Alan Graves, Brexit Party

Robert Hodgetts-Haley, Green Party

Robert Largan, Conservative Party

David Lomax, Liberal Democrats

Derbyshire Dales

Matt Buckler, Green Party

Robert Court, Liberal Democrats

Sarah Dines, Conservative

Clare Raw, Labour

For more details about the election - including how to register to vote and how to apply for a postal vote - visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote