Looking back at the history of Matlock Bath

A new book has been published which tells the story and history of Matlock Bath.

Matlock Bath, A Perfectly Romantic Place, tells the story of the small Derbyshire village which for about 50 years, from the last quarter of the 18th century enjoyed the patronage of fashionable society.

Coun Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, who has contributed a foreword to this book, said: “The evolution of Matlock Bath is traced through this academically robust and compelling work.

“It is a book that has been needed for a long time and is a huge contribution to the corpus of material, not just to the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, but to Derbyshire.”

The authors, Dr Christopher Charlton and Doreen Buxton, have made extensive use of written and photographic archives, art collections and newspaper records and the book is lavishly illustrated.

Doreen said: “When I arrived in Matlock Bath 80 years ago with a cardboard label and a gas mask, I expect my mother was hoping it was to be for a short stay.

“But we took root and I’ll never know now if I would have preferred to grow up in Manchester.

“As a child with a dog I happily explored every inch of the place.

“Much later, married and with my own family, I called in at a local history workshop evening class run by Christopher Charlton at Tawney House to ask advice on reading old house deeds.

“The class was talking about Matlock Bath, the seeds of an obsession were set from which, some 35 years later, this collaboration between an amateur and a professional historian has come to print.”

Dr Christopher Charlton was the University of Nottingham Department of Adult Education’s resident tutor in mid Derbyshire and warden of Tawney House, Matlock for for 30 years.

He played a major part in the campaign to secure World Heritage status for the Derwent Valley.

The book was launched at the New Bath Hotel in Matlock Bath.

You can get a copy from the publishers directly by calling 07784 875333 or from shops in Matlock Bath and Matlock.