Mansfield’s PureGym among UK’s top ten cheapest places to get fit

A Mansfield gym has been named as one of the cheapest places in the country to get fit.

Research among five major gym chains across the country shows puts Mansfield’s PureGym at number eight in a table of most affordable gyms in the UK.

Fitness fans in the town pay just 0.62% of their wages to hit the gym, according to the results of a study.

A 12-month rolling contract (including joining fee) at PureGym in Mansfield costs £129.88 out of an average salary of £21,579.

By contrast, visiting the same fitness chain in Edinburgh will cost 0.95% of average income – making it home to the least affordable of the PureGyms analysed.

The research was carried out by VoucherCodes.co.uk

