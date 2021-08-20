Matlock artist puts painting celebrating community spirit up for grabs to benefit volunteering project

Nick Leake was inspired to create Starry Starry Road by the Dale Road Independents’ campaign to decorate the town with paper star lanterns as a symbol of hope during the winter lockdown.

He said: “I was very moved by the appearance of the stars on Dale Road earlier in the year and wanted to contribute by painting something.”

The resulting landscape scene, which echoes ‘Café Terrace at Night’ by Van Gogh, has recently been on display at furniture shop Hide and Thread, but it is now being put up for grabs to benefit the Connection Space CIC.

Nick Leake with Mary Derrick from The Connection Space.

The organisation, which also received proceeds from star lantern sales, is working to create a community garden at the junction of Wellington Street and Cavendish Road.

The idea is to use the space for nature-based volunteering opportunities which will support mental health and wellbeing, and reducing loneliness and isolation. Money raised from the lottery will be used to fund resources, equipment and coordination.

Connection Space co-founder Mary Derrick said: “The last year and a half has been extremely challenging for some people, especially those who have been socially isolated during lockdown or who may still feel that they cannot go back to ‘normal’.

“Being outdoors, and in a safe and supportive environment, can help people re-connect. We are so grateful to Nick and businesses on Dale Road for their support in helping us develop this provision.”

Nick added: “I hope that this inspires people to make a donation and to find out more about the good work of the Connection Space.

“More than ever people need connection, and working together to support this community provision is one way we can do that.”

Tickets for the drawn will be on sale at Matlock’s ‘welcome back’ market at Hall Leys Park on Saturday, and are also available from Hide and Thread, at 117 Dale Road.

Alternatively, donations can be made via https://bit.ly/3CW8MXl, where there are further instructions on how to enter the draw.

The winner will be revealed on Friday, October 29, and notified by email.