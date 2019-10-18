Matlock baker impressed judges at World Bread Awards

A baker from Matlock managed to impress the judges at the World Bread Awards.

Stars of the bread baking world gathered together at St John’s Church, Hyde Park, London to find out the winners of Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food www.worldbreadawards.com

The awards ceremony was hosted by Stephen Hallam, Master Baker, managing director of Dickinson and Morris and chair of the judges, who was delighted to declare the Citrus and Chocolate Brioche made by Miyo Aoetsu of Kuma-San Bakehouse in Matlock, as Runner Up in the hotly-contested Speciality Sweet category.

Miyo, 49,who is originally from Japan, said: “I have been baking as a hobby for the last few years and started being more serious about baking two years ago after I moved to Matlock.

“This is the first year I entered the award and am just setting up my own micro bakery, many of the people I was competing against were very established bakers so it is a nice surprise to have done so well.

“I entered three categories, Speciality Sweet where I won the gold award and runner up, sourdough where I won the gold award and British white bread where I won the silver award, so all my entries had some success.”

Stephen said: “The field was more competitive than ever.”

Stephen was among 100 judges which included Apollonia Poilâne of the legendary Paris bakery Poilâne, Dr John Foster of BBC’s Victorian Bakers and Harry Lomas, Executive Head Chef, Wembley Stadium.

Miyo beat off competition from 100s of loaves sent in from around the United Kingdom which were delivered by courier, taxi and in person on the morning of the judging at Cathedral Hall, Westminster Cathedral, to ensure maximum freshness.

Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food, launched in January 2013, seek to celebrate the very best of British bread baking.