Matlock building society staff gear up for cycling challenge to buy toys for Whitworth Hospital

On Wednesday, December 8, employees at The Nottingham, on Bank Road, will swap their suits for sportswear and take it in turns to pedal a static cycle.

All the money raised will go to the Matlock Hospitals League of Friends charity to buy toys and books for children visiting the hospital’s urgent treatment centre, which have to be continually replaced due to current infection controls.

Branch manager Shannon Goldsmith says: “We heard about the children being able to take home toys they’ve played with and books they’ve enjoyed reading while in hospital, and how the brilliant team at the hospital are looking to continue doing that with the charity’s help.

Customer Services Assistant Karen Griffiths-Brown gets some practice in for the bike ride, watched by Branch Manager Shannon Goldsmith.

“We got our thinking caps on as to how we might be able to assist and landed on the idea of a sponsored static bike ride. I've even told the team I may dress as the ‘118 man’, so I’ll probably have to stick to that now too.”

He added: “We hope many of our customers and members of the public will give what they can to support this, so that we can help ensure that any children having to go into hospital this Christmas or New Year can have something to make the experience a little better.”

Shannon’s wife Fliss is a children’s author and is also supporting the fundraising by holding an hour-long book signing session in the branch at 10am on the same day.

Fliss will sign copies for people who want to buy them – with 20 books and £1 from every sale also being donated to the ward.

She said: “It’s brilliant that the entire branch team are taking part in the cycling event to raise money for the hospital and shows how much The Nottingham cares about people in its community. Their energy and enthusiasm inspired me to get involved too.

“It’s all very exciting and hopefully the good people of Matlock will give generously, so we can make as much money as possible for such a great cause.”

If you would like to sponsor the team, go to https://bit.ly/3cPqr7i.