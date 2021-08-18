Matlock ex-soldier calls Afghanistan crisis a 'shameful betrayal' of all who suffered in conflict

Flight Lt Jamie Hilton, 50, was honoured in 2009 for gallantry in combat in Helmand Province and went on to train those Afghan forces who were left to fend for the country as NATO powers withdrew.

This week the Taliban, a military organization which ruled from 1996 to 2001, swept back into the capital Kabul, swiftly recapturing the country after almost 20 years of occupation.

Jamie said: “The situation is dire, embarrassing really. The Afghan specialist unit I supported had to surrender after a long and bitter fight at Kandahar. They were waiting for an airlift that never came. It was a shameful betrayal to exit like a thief in the night.

Flight Lt Jamie Hilton completed six tours on the frontline the Afghanistan conflict.

“All the soldiers I speak to are saying it’s an absolute waste, a foreign policy disaster. The men who have lost limbs, and in some cases their minds, will find it difficult to swallow that it was for nothing. They feel let down and betrayed that we left the Afghans in such a predicament.”

The Taliban’s return has sparked a humanitarian crisis, as Afghani civilians fear a human rights crackdown and reprisals for cooperating with the NATO presence.

Jamie said: “Loyalty is key in any relationship and when you haemorrhage it at this magnitude its unforgivable.

“Afghans have always been exceptional fighters and a clear timeline to draw back should have been established with commitments from the Afghani Government.

Jamie is pictured here working alongside US Special Forces during his time in Afghanistan.

“The coalition footprint was not overly large recently but it kept the status quo. We should have held that, with a phased withdraw and handover of responsibilities.

“I hope and pray that the Taliban are true to the words in the recent press releases, but I unfortunately doubt very much they can enforce it outside of the cities, especially in Helmand where I served and lost my friends.”

A former Highfields student, Jamie followed his grandfather Colonel Sir Peter Hilton into the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery. He served 15 operational tours on the frontline, including in Iraq and Bosnia, and was decommissioned in 2015 due to hearing loss caused by enemy action. He is currently working as a private senior military adviser in the Middle East.