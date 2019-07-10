Matlock family duo ready for battle in The Voice Kids TV talent show

A teenage brother and sister from Matlock will be singing on prime time television this weekend as they battle other young talents in the next round of The Voice Kids.

Highfields School students Charlie and Imogen Clark, 14 and 12, have made it through the early audition rounds and will face off against two other acts after some intensive coaching from popstar Pixie Lott.

The show was filmed earlier this year, but those in the know have to remain tight-lipped until after it is broadcast on ITV on Saturday, July 13, at 8pm.

Whatever the outcome, mum Esther Clark is already bursting with admiration for what the duo—whose stage name is Sweet Harmony—have accomplished.

She said: “I’m ridiculously proud of them. They’ve worked really hard to get ready for every stage of the show, and it has brought them closer together.

“We lost their dad when they were young and he was very musical, so I know he would be proud of them too.”

She added: “They’ve had a lot of attention at school but they’re very humble and people have said how well they come across as people, and that’s the most important thing.

“I got a message from Imogen’s guitar teacher the other day and the first she knew about all this was seeing them on television.”

Charlie and Imogen began performing when they were young with the Theatreworks musical theatre company in Matlock Bath.

Their earliest pop ventures were solo turns at family holiday camp talent shows.

Gradually they began working together and entering bigger and bigger competitions, eventually catching the ear of the programme’s producers with their classic pop sound.

Esther said: “The first audition was a year ago, and there have been lots of trips to Manchester and London.

“They have loved every bit of it, especially meeting the celebrity judges. Imogen knitted a hat for Will.i.am. How many people get to say that?”