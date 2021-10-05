Matlock florists retire after almost 40 years as children take over family business

A part of local residents’ special occasions since opening their first shop in 1983, Robert and Carole Young and will now hand over Robert Young’s Florist, on to their three children.

Robert said: “We’re very happy, and have been extremely lucky, with how things have gone throughout our career. However, we couldn’t have done it without the support of loyal customers, many who’ve become valued friends. And of course our wonderful family.”

The idea for the business first blossomed when Robert was 15, and was taken on by stall holder Billy Clay at the market where Marks & Spencer now stands on Bakewell Road, Matlock.

Robert and Carole Young outside their shop on Crown Square.

He then had a stint working in the parks and garden department looking after Hall Leys Park, before going on to take over the garden department which was attached to Woolworths.

After marrying in 1975, teenage sweethearts Robert and Carole opened their first shop in Matlock Street, Bakewell, and then a second shop nearby a few years later.

The empire eventually expanded to a small garden centre next to Whitworth Hospital which the couple ran for more than years, but when the opportunity came to move back into central Matlock, the couple jumped at the opportunity to take over the shop’s current premises in Crown Square.

By that time, it had become a family affair, with children Rowena, William and Emily all digging in to help.

The whole team has always taken great pride in the quality and service they offer, with many high profile customers returning on numerous occasions, including the Duchess of Devonshire.

Over the years many Derbyshire churches have hosted breath-taking flower displays by Robert and Carole which have helped to raise more than £100,000 pounds for good causes, including the Whitworth Hospital and the Alzheimer’s Society.

While the three younger family members will continue to build on that legacy, it is unlikely that customers have seen the last of Robert and Carole, who will be popping in to tend vases and trim the petals for many years to come.