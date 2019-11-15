Matlock mountaineer was within 250 metres of mountain summit before being struck with illness and having to turn back

A mountaineer from Matlock has returned after his second attempt to reach the summit of an unclimbed Himalayan mountain after coming down with food poisoning.

After overcoming numerous permit challenges, bad weather and terrible climbing conditions, Mick Fowler, 63, and climbing partner Victor Saunders were within 250 metres of the summit of the unclimbed 6,362m Himalayan mountain Chombu, before succumbing to food poisoning.

Mick and Victor set out from the UK towards the end of September and on landing in Gangtok, capital of the Sikkim region of India, were met by monsoon-like conditions and news that a key bridge on the way to their next destination in the Tangu valley had been washed away.

This set the tone for much of the expedition and although, thanks to liaison officer Baichung, Mick and Vic torwere able to proceed without too much delay, the weather continued to hinder them.

Mick said: “As Victor and I sat in our tents at base camp listening to the rain, we agreed that, in a combined 75 plus years of expeditions, this was the longest spell of properly bad weather that either of us had ever experienced.”

When the weather finally improved on October 10, Mick and Victor began their approach to the north face of Chombu, discovering that the next stage of the expedition was going to be very tough going due to deep snow, both on the way up to the face and during the climb itself. Progress was slow, but after four days and some very difficult climbing, the two mountaineers reached a height of 6,100m above which easier slopes led towards the summit.

Unfortunately, the freeze-dried food that they consumed at this point proved to be their undoing, causing severe sickness and diarrhoea, and bringing the climb to a premature end.

Exhausted and nauseous, Mick and Victor abseiled to base camp and after 48 hours of recovery, began the long journey back to Gangtok and then the UK.

Mick said: “How do I feel now about Chombu? Well, in two trips, not once did I crampon up any firm snow or swing my axe into any firm ice. The weather there was rubbish, the climbing conditions were rubbish, the permit situation was rubbish, but curiously neither of us is dismissing the possibility that we might return one day.

“There is something very special about Sikkim, and something extremely special about Chombu.”