Matlock residents and businesses asked to get prepared for future floods

Residents and businesses in Matlock are being asked to be prepared for a possible repeat of the floods.

Staff volunteers at Derbyshire Dales District Council worked through the night sandbagging properties at immediate risk as the floods that threatened to cause devastation in Grindleford, Hathersage, Baslow and Rowsley made their way downstream to Darley Bridge, Darley Dale, Matlock and Matlock Bath.

During the night the team used seven tonnes of sand and 350 sandbags.

Now district council chief executive Paul Wilson’s message to people and businesses whose properties are situated on floodplains is to be prepared next time around.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of the voluntary work of my staff who battled through the night in horrendous conditions.

“I would stress this is not work we are obliged to do, but clearly we wanted to do everything in our power to protect the properties of local residents and businesses.

“While we will always try to help vulnerable residents, our advice to anyone concerned that their home or business is at risk of flooding is to buy sandbags from a hardware store.

“In an emergency pillow cases, refuse sacks and carrier bags can be used.

“Sand can be bought from DIY stores, but garden soil can be used as an alternative.”

The district council will be making available a number of filled sandbags at local hubs in those areas that suffered most in the floods.

Paul said: “This is a goodwill gesture and all we would ask is that people in those areas most at flooding risk take only what they need, so there are enough sandbags to go around.”