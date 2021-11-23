Matlock social club raises £3,600 for health charities with 24-hour games marathon

Committee volunteers who run the community-owned social club were joined by neighbours as they took on the challenge last month, and now that all the money has been collected in they are celebrating a grand total of £3,681 for the Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK.

Simon Redding, a community enterprise development manager working with the club, said: “These charities are very dear to local people. A couple of local families have really struggled with the impact of these conditions, in particular one lady who died of cancer and left her children behind.

“The committee wanted to recognise that and give something back to help other people who might find themselves in a similar position.”

The tired but happy Hurst farmer fundraisers at the end of the challenge.

The event was streamed live online as challengers played pool, darts and dominoes continuously, with friends and family dropping in to take part and show their support by playing a round or two.

Simon said: “It was not so easy by hour 23, but it was a really good atmosphere. I was blown over by how positive it was, the can-do attitude and the fantastic amount of money raised.”

Club director Chris Holmes added: “It has been really inspiring how local people have come together to raise so much money for these important charity causes, despite current challenges like the pandemic.”

The event is the latest result of efforts to restore the social club to the heart of the community, which recently won Government backing in the form of a £250,000 refurbishment grant.

The club is already serving as a community pantry, supplying about a ton of supermarket food waste to more than 70 families at affordable rates every week.

The renovations will create new multi-purpose community hub facilities including a café and takeaway, and a venue suitable for parent and toddler groups, coffee mornings, exercise classes, live music and private event hire. Work is expected to be complete by April 2022.

This work is part of a wider regeneration programme assisted by many local partner organisations.