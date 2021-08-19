Mission Impossible 7: Filming of train crash scene for Tom Cruise movie in Derbyshire expected imminently

A dramatic train crash scene is to be shot at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Planning documents say a train – which is now on the tracks – will ‘run off’ the railway line on a ‘partial bridge structure’.

The locomotive will then fall in to a water-filled tank on part of the quarry floor.

It still remains to be seen if Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who plays action man Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise, will be coming to Derbyshire.

Our photographer Brian Eyre has been to Stoney Middleton this week to take these pictures.

Mission Impossible 7 filming in Derbyshire Filming for the dramatic scene – and site clearance – had been expected to be finished by now. However, production on Mission Impossible 7 has been hit by delays due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.

Mission Impossible 7 filming in Derbyshire The seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is belatedly set for release next year. As well as Mr Cruise, it will also feature actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, along with Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny.

Mission Impossible 7 filming in Derbyshire It seems something will be happening between August 21 and September 3...

Mission Impossible 7 filming in Derbyshire This notice states a bridleway and two public footpaths in Stoney Middleton will be closed between August 20 and September 4 'to allow for health and safety during filming works'.