Mission Impossible 7: Latest pictures of train crash set at Derbyshire's Darlton Quarry

4. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7

Rob Wakeling, who sent us lots of great pictures from the set, told us: "They are currently filming at other locations and a two-week extension has been taken out on the use of the land at Stoney Middleton. No date for filming has been confirmed. A couple of interesting facts I found out was that the trees for the set came from Chatsworth House and the landing pool is being filled daily. All very exciting!"

Photo: Rob Wakeling