Mission Impossible 7: New photos show ‘more filming’ in Peak District for Tom Cruise blockbuster
More filming for Mission Impossible 7 appears to be taking place in the Peak District.
At the end of last month, a film crew – including Hollywood star Tom Cruise – shot a train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.
Now, Adam Lomas has sent these pictures showing cranes and a train carriage – which arrived in the area in May – dangling over the quarry face.
He said yesterday: “I took them this afternoon – I live quite close to the set.
“The word going around is that filming will take place today and tomorrow.
“They had helicopters up earlier on.”
Production on Mission Impossible 7 has been hit by delays due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie is belatedly set for release next year.
As well as Mr Cruise, it will also feature actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, along with Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny.