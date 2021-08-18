Mission Impossible 7: Pictures as train moves into position for filming of dramatic Tom Cruise movie scene in Derbyshire

Two locomotives, believed to be French, have arrived in Stoney Middleton and are set to haul the train in an action scene at the village’s Darlton Quarry.

Planning documents say a train ‘will run off’ the railway line on a ‘partial bridge structure’, and part of the quarry floor will also be excavated to create a water-filled tank.

Pete Grafton, the owner of Toll Bar Fish & Chips in the village, said: “They have now positioned the engines on the track ready to couple up the carriages.

"We’ve been told filming will commence at some degree in next two weeks.

"Things are happening again now.”

The seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is belatedly set for release next May and will also feature actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, along with Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny.

