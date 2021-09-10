Mission Impossible 7: Pictures show ‘more filming’ in Derbyshire for Tom Cruise blockbuster

At the end of last month, a film crew – including Hollywood star Tom Cruise – shot a train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Now, Adam Lomas has sent us these pictures showing cranes and a train carriage – which arrived in the area in May – dangling over the quarry face.

More Mission Impossible 7 activity at Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton. Pictures by Adam Lomas.

He said: “I took them this afternoon – I live quite close to the set.

“The word going around is that filming will take place today and tomorrow.

“They had helicopters up earlier on.”

Production on Mission Impossible 7 has been hit by delays due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.

It remains to be seen if Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be in the area again...

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie is belatedly set for release next year.

As well as Mr Cruise, it will also feature actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, along with Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions