Mission Impossible 7: This is when train crash scene for Tom Cruise blockbuster is expected to be filmed in Derbyshire

In the last few days, a train has arrived at the film set, located at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Planning documents say a train will ‘run off’ the railway line on a ‘partial bridge structure’.

Lights, camera, action! Picture by Brian Eyre.

The locomotive will then fall in to a water-filled tank on part of the quarry floor.

Derbyshire Live reports it has seen a document sent to people living in Stoney Middleton.

It gives a breakdown of what is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

According to the document, rehearsals are set to take place today and tomorrow.

The big stunt is planned to happen on September 4, between 6am and 7pm.

However, getting a good look at filming might be tricky.

A Derbyshire County Council notice states a bridleway and two public footpaths near the old quarry will be closed between August 20 and September 4 'to allow for health and safety during filming works'.

Filming for the dramatic scene – and site clearance – had been expected to be finished by now.

However, production on Mission Impossible 7 has been hit by delays due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.

It still remains to be seen if Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who plays action man Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise, will be coming to Derbyshire.

The seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is belatedly set for release next year.