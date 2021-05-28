Mission Impossible 7: Train arrives in Derbyshire village ahead of crash scene filming at Darlton Quarry – will Tom Cruise be in area this weekend?
A train – which will be filmed crashing at a former quarry in Stoney Middleton as part of a scene for Mission Impossible 7 – has arrived in the Derbyshire village.
Pete Grafton, owner of Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton, took the below picture of the train on its way to Darlton Quarry.
He said: “Everybody was out to look at it.
“It’s quite exciting!”
Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd has permission to shoot a dramatic train crash scene at the old quarry.
Work has been taking place to construct an eye-catching set at the site – with filming expected to take place soon.
A section of Middleton Lane is now closed until Sunday.
A Derbyshire County Council notice states the reason for the temporary closure is to ‘facilitate the movement of heavy freight’.
It remains to be seen if Hollywood star Tom Cruise – who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise – will be coming to Derbyshire...