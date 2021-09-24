Mission Impossible 7: Train carriage removed from Derbyshire’s Darlton Quarry after being used in dramatic crash scene

A major train crash scene involving a replica steam locomotive was filmed last month at the former Darlton Quarry, in Stoney Middleton.

The Mission Impossible 7 team – including Hollywood star Tom Cruise – also used the site for another dramatic scene involving a train carriage.

But Baslow resident Jonathan, who goes by @fish_fantastic on Instagram, has captured the train carriage being removed from the area as filming has now wrapped.

@fish_fantastic captured the train carriage as it was being transported away from the Mission Impossible 7 film set at Darlton Quarry

The carriage arrived in Stoney Middleton in May and was later seen dangling from the track on the quarry face, before crashing down into a lake.

However, the locomotive itself was delivered in August just weeks before the crash scene was filmed.

It is unknown where the carriage is now headed, but reports suggest it caused some disruption earlier near Horns Bridge roundabout when it crashed into a bridge.

Peak District photographer Villager Jim previously shared this photo of the Mission: Impossible 7 film shoot of the train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry (photo: www.facebook.com/VillagerJim)