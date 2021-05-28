Mission Impossible 7: Will Tom Cruise be filming in Derbyshire this weekend?

Earlier this year, the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) told Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd it could shoot a dramatic train crash scene at the disused quarry.

Work has been taking place to construct an eye-catching set at the site – with filming expected to take place soon.

A number of people have expressed their excitement at the prospect of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise possibly visiting Derbyshire.

A notice has been put up in the area about temporary road closures.

It states Middleton Lane will be shut from May 28 to May 30.

The road will be closed for a distance of 600 metres between the junction with Black Harry Lane and Highfields Barn.

The Derbyshire County Council notice adds the reason for the temporary closures is to ‘facilitate the movement of heavy freight’.