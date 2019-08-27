Much-loved Derbyshire man who died after falling from cliff edge to be remembered with cycle ride

Friends and family of a much-loved Derbyshire man who died last year are set to take on a charity cycle ride in memory of him.

Logan Woolliscroft, of Matlock, passed away after falling from a cliff edge in Matlock Bath on August 21, 2018. He was only 21.

After his death, the charity F3 LSW was set up to raise awareness of organisations within Derbyshire that help people with addiction and mental health.

On Tuesday, September 3, 11 members of the group called the Black and White 45 ers, named after Logan’s car, will set off on a 190-mile ride over five days from St Bees to Robin Hoods Bay.

Logan’s dad, Steven, said: “Our charity will be advertising once the ride is over for local youngsters to become involved as members of F3 LSW, to help us distribute our funds so that they reach the most needed areas, and also more importantly try and help point people in the right direction if they are suffering from any issues.

“I think that the youth of the town are very important in the development of our charity and that they need a say on such important issues.”

Logan’s granddad and his brother Peter and Dean Goodall are currently walking the C2C on a similar route that the group will be taking.

The F3 LSW charity was established after the tragic death of Logan.

His beloved Mercedes AMG A45 had the personal registration F3 LSW.

His dad Steven added: “Logan was a bright, intelligent 21-year-old with an enormous infectious smile.

“The last months of Logan’s life saw him take the wrong path, being introduced to illegal drugs, the effects were catastrophic.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/remember/707732/Logan-Wooliscroft.

If any local businesses would like to get involved in the charity, visit www.f3lsw.co.uk.