Mum thanks friends for help after fire at their Wirksworth home

A grateful mum has poured her heart out to thank friends who have helped her family after a fire at their Wirksworth home.

The blaze caused extensive damage at the Gorsey Bank home of Lizzie Repton, her partner Michael Wilson and their three children.

But friends have rallied round to raise hundreds of pounds through an online appeal, while lots of items have been donated to help them get back on their feet.

“We are really lucky to have the community behind us,” said Lizzie, 28. “People have donated clothes, a sofa and a fridge freezer.

“Everyone has been so kind and helpful. I don’t think we could have got through it without their help.”

The online appeal was set up on GoFundMe by one of her best friends, Amy Baird, who said: “They have lost their house and all their possessions.

“They are on a very low income, with three girls to support. I would like to raise enough money to sort accommodation, some clothes and food, so they can start again.

“The family would greatly appreciate any help offered at this terrible time.”

Within days, donations were rolling in, and more than £700 was raised.

“She’s brilliant, isn't she?” said Lizzie. “We are really thankful to her for setting up the appeal and to everyone who has donated.

“It is a big weight off our shoulders to know that we don’t have to worry about things such as the kids’ clothes.”

The fire broke out in the kitchen during the afternoon. Lizzie was on a bus after being out with a friend when a neighbour got on and told her she'd been alerted by a phone call from her son.

She then got a call from another neighbour, urging her to return home fast.

Michael, 29, was at work, while the three children, Emilie, 12, nine-year-old Scarlett, and three-year-old Izabelle, were not at home either.

Sadly, the family’s pet dog, an eight-year-old collie cross called Lucky, was in the house at the time and died.

The family are now living with Michael's mum, Angela, on Slater Crescent in Wirksworth, while they wait to be re-housed.

“We don't want to go back to our home now,” said Lizzie. “It will take a year to fix, and we lost everything. There are too many bad memories.”