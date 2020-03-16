New book remembers Middleton's war heroes

A new book has been published charting the impact of the First World War on the village of Middleton.

Middleton Remembers is the culmination of a two-year National Lottery Heritage-funded project to commemorate the centenary of the end of the war and Middleton’s role in it.

Stone masons working on the gravestones of the fallen.

The book includes biographies of the men from the village who served and died, insights into village life of the period and Middleton’s role in the production of more than 120,000 headstones which were sent to war cemeteries all over the world.

Research by volunteers, led and co-ordinated by Lucy Godfrey, has brought to light accounts of horrific experiences and touching personal reflections.

Forty men from Middleton died during the war and with a population of just 980 in 1911, this was a high percentage.

The worst year was 1917 when there were 14 casualties.

Middleton soldiers marching to serve in the war

Olwen Wilson, a Wirksworth parish councillor and another of the co-ordinators of the project, said: “The biographies are a real treasure and provide a moving insight into the soldiers, their families and the life they left to go to war.”

To accompany the book, the research has been summarised on interpretation panels which are placed near the new memorial on the village green.

Display banners are currently being exhibited at Carsington Water Visitor Centre and will be displayed at other local venues in the coming months. The council hopes this book will encourage others to explore and build on this research.

Information from the book, copies of which are £10, will be placed on the council website and added to when new materials come to light and research will be archived at the Derbyshire Record Office.

The council would also like to thank research volunteers Esther Croll, Tracey Hancock, Judi McMahon, Michael Parker, John Sedgwick, Peter Slack and Rodney Thorne, plus The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Tarmac landfill communities fund, county and district councillors’ local community fund, Better Derbyshire Dales Fund, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd, Steeple Grange Light Railway, Wirksworth World War I Group and charity plant sales.