New Domino's store opens in Matlock The boys queued for two hours to make sure they were first in line for free pizzas, Harley Smith, Louis Heap and Henry Rich A new Domino's store has opened in Matlock. The shop, on Causeway Lane, officially opened on Saturday and to celebrate the first 50 customers received free pizza. Pictured is Harley Smith, Louis Heap and Henry Rich. Staff celebrate the opening of Matlock's new Dominos branch