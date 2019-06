And these are the most searched for people from places in Derbyshire, according to the map produced by The Pudding. We've only included the results for locations that are relevant to our readers. To see the map in full, click here.

1. Andy Garner, Stonebroom Andy Garner is a retired professional footballer. He began his career at Derby County before moving on to Blackpool. He is now a coach at Burton Albion. Photo - by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Getty

2. Aden Flint, Pinxton Footballer Aden Flint is currently playing for Middlesbrough. He has previously played for Swindon Town, Alfreton Town and represented the England C national team. Photo - Stu Forster/Getty Images Getty

3. William Roache, Ilkeston Roache, who grew up in Ilkeston, has played Ken Barlow on the ITV soap Coronation Street since its first episode in December 1960. jpimedia

4. Ben Ottewell, Bonsall Ottewell is one of three lead singers with the band Gomez. He won the Mercury Music Award Prize in 1998. Photo - Jeff Gentner/Getty Images Getty

