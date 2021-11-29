New Matlock boutique nail salon in UK Hair & Beauty Awards final just months after opening

Leopard + Chrome, on Smedley Street East, is rapidly making a name for itself with five-star reviews from customers across the Dales and as far away as the United States – and it seems that judges for the UK Hair & Beauty Awards 2022 agree.

Mum-of-two Lis Bailey-Bowler, 40, opened the shop in August, after retraining at home during lockdown, and specialises in natural nail health, bespoke nail art, and custom made-to-measure press-on nails.

Lis said: “I was helping out friends in the time where we could meet up but salons were shut, and they encouraged me to start doing it properly.

Lis creating one of her bespoke designs for a regular customer.

“I used to work in body piercing when I was younger so I knew a lot of the rules and regulations and it was just a case of doing a refresher course from home.”

She added: “I’ve been amazed by the response from social media and word-of-mouth. I’ve got a strong backbone of customers coming every few weeks and Christmas is nearly all booked out.”

After submitting a detailed portfolio of her work, the awards judges longlisted Lis for best new salon, best gel nails and best business branding.

She said: “It’s really exciting to be acknowledged at such an early stage, and to feel that I’m on the right track.”

Lis Bailey-Bowler previously worked with children who have special educational needs.

Another seal of approval has recently arrived with a flurry of orders from the famously loyal fans of K-pop music in the United States, who have commissioned Lis to create press-on designs inspired by their beloved bands.

Lis added: “I like to give people a real one-to-one experience. Salons can be intimidating, and people don’t always know exactly what they want. Here nobody’s rushed. There’s no pressure, and the client can relax.

“Whether it’s advice about nail health or patterns, colours and designs, it’s nice helping people go on that journey and away from damaging acrylics. Every day is different and that makes it fun.”

Leopard + Chrome is open for appointments 10am to 6pm in the week, and until 2pm on Saturdays. Email [email protected], or find @leopardandchrome on Facebook, or @leopardandchromematlock on Instagram.

Some recent seasonal designs.

The cosy salon is on Smedley Street East.

Lis works with clients to look after their natural nails and find a style they will love.