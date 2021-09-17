New sewage pipe burst in Matlock town centre adds to traffic woes

The works have added to traffic problems in recent days

Foul smelling waste was reported to be gushing from the sewers outside Crown Square on Wednesday, September 15.

The breach adds to a growing repair list for Severn Trent who are already tackling sewer bursts further down Bakewell Road.

Give and take roadworks have been installed – which has added to traffic build ups around the town centre which have been worsening in recent weeks.

A Severn Trent spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said new repair works would be taking place over the next week.

He said: “We’re really sorry for any disruption caused by our sewer bursting on Bakewell Road. Repairs are well underway, and our teams will be working with the highways to ensure that the pipe is fixed, and the road is returned back to normal as quickly as possible. To keep everyone safe, we will be using traffic management while we do this and while we get the road back to normal and safe again to be used.

"We are incredibly sorry about this, and we fully understand that this may cause some traffic disturbance, but our teams will be working around the clock to get this fixed, as well as using tankers to help make sure the network can continue to operate as normal.

"As well as making the essential repairs now, we are looking into how we can reinforce our network to prevent any further issues – such as lining the sewer pipe to reinforce the network and this work will be taking place over the next week.

“Again, we’re really sorry for the inconvenience, and we’d like to thank residents for their continued patience and reassure them we’re doing everything we can to get the pipe fixed, and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. It will be our absolute priority to ensure that everything is fixed and back to normal as soon as we can.”